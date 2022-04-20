Blac Chyna's Alleged Behavior Toward Rob Kardashian Is Way More Disturbing Than We Originally Thought

This article contains allegations of domestic abuse.

More shocking revelations about Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's previous relationship have come to light thanks to their legal teams' opening statements in Chyna's $100 million defamation trial against the Kardashians.

The famously family is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with the model after Chyna accused them of purposely ruining her reality TV career. Chyna claims that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, banded together to get the second season of "Rob & Chyna" canceled. Rob himself sued Chyna back in 2017, alleging she assaulted him, though he eventually dropped the lawsuit.

Both parties failed to agree to a settlement, leading to the case being escalated to court. According to Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, the influencer is grateful to have the opportunity to defend herself. "After over 4 [and a half] years, Chyna is very thankful to be one week away from proving to a Los Angeles jury that all four defendants — Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner — abused their power to get her No. 1 hit show cancelled," Ciani told Rolling Stone. "Chyna went from being the star on E! 's No. 1 hit show at $92,500 per episode, to being off the airwaves entirely." The hearings have since kicked off, and per the opening statements, it seems as though there's truth to the Kardashians' claims that Chyna had mistreated Rob when they were together.