Alfonso Ribeiro's Juicy Question For Emma Slater And Trevor Donovan Has DWTS Fans Fired Up

Trevor Donovan danced a steamy rumba on September 26 with his "Dancing With the Stars" partner Emma Slater, impressing fans and judges alike, per People. "You're gonna be on a lot of people's minds tonight," Carrie Ann Inaba said during the judges' comments. "It's about time we had a rumba like that in the ballroom again." The pair earned a 30 out of 40 points, nine points higher than the week before, and even the hosts couldn't get enough of Donovan and Slater's chemistry.

"I gotta know — are those your acting skills or was that real?" co-host Alfonso Ribeiro asked the two, per Us Weekly. "If you're really doing a good job acting, it all comes from the truth so there's something real in every performance," Donovan responded. Tyra Banks was so into the steaminess of the dance that she forgot to let Len Goodman comment on it.

These chemistry questions came shortly after it was announced that Slater and Sasha Farber went their separate ways after six years of marriage. In August, a source told E! News that the couple — who got engaged during an airing of "Dancing with the Stars" — split amicably, noting it boiled down to them being on divergent paths. So although Slater and Donovan are technically both single, Ribeiro's question didn't sit right with fans.