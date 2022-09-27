Why Christian Bale Didn't Want Chris Rock To Speak To Him On Set

Christian Bale has revealed in an interview with People that he didn't want comedian Chris Rock to speak to him on the set of their film "Amsterdam." In fact, Bale — who is perhaps best known to audiences for his role as the superhero Batman in multiple films — asked Rock "not to talk to" him while they worked together on the murder-mystery set in the 1930s (per People).

Now, Rock is no stranger to Hollywood controversy. He was on the receiving end of a scary altercation with Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars. Not to mention, Rock was blasted for his distasteful joke about the late Nicole Brown Simpson, per MovieWeb. However, it turns out that there was no bad blood between Rock and Bale on the "Amsterdam" set. While it might sound as though Bale was snubbing Rock or that he thought he was the more important actor, fans can rest assured the real reason he didn't want to speak with him wasn't malicious at all.