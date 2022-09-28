What's Really Going On With The Try Guys' Ned Fulmer?

Ned Fulmer, one member of the YouTube content creators known as The Try Guys, has found himself in some seriously hot water — and it's not for a video. Social media users began posting that Fulmer had been seen out and about with (and even kissing) The Try Guys' producer Alex Herring in New York City, according to Page Six. This led to speculation that Fulmer was cheating on his wife, Ariel Fulmer, to whom he has been married since 2012 (and with whom he shares two children), per The U.S. Sun.

Taking to social media, Ned has admitted that fans' speculation was correct and that he was cheating on his wife with an unnamed individual. He posted an image statement via Twitter, writing, "Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship" (via Us Weekly). Unfortunately, the admission seems to have come too little, too late to save the content creator's professional life; The Try Guys put out a statement to announce that they would be parting ways with Ned.