What's Really Going On With The Try Guys' Ned Fulmer?
Ned Fulmer, one member of the YouTube content creators known as The Try Guys, has found himself in some seriously hot water — and it's not for a video. Social media users began posting that Fulmer had been seen out and about with (and even kissing) The Try Guys' producer Alex Herring in New York City, according to Page Six. This led to speculation that Fulmer was cheating on his wife, Ariel Fulmer, to whom he has been married since 2012 (and with whom he shares two children), per The U.S. Sun.
Taking to social media, Ned has admitted that fans' speculation was correct and that he was cheating on his wife with an unnamed individual. He posted an image statement via Twitter, writing, "Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship" (via Us Weekly). Unfortunately, the admission seems to have come too little, too late to save the content creator's professional life; The Try Guys put out a statement to announce that they would be parting ways with Ned.
The backlash against Ned Fulmer happened quickly
In the statement posted to the official Instagram account of The Try Guys, the group described having undertaken a "thorough internal review" related to Ned Fulmer's conduct and reported affair with producer Alex Herring. The statement did not make clear what role, if any, Herring might have with the content creators in the future. NBC News added that, before the statements made by Fulmer and The Try Guys, Fulmer noticeably had been absent from the group's videos, podcasts, and Instagram account.
BuzzFeed News also covered Fulmer's affair and departure from The Try Guys, noting that the group began when the four content creators were working as video producers for BuzzFeed — and that "BuzzFeed Inc. has a financial stake in 2nd Try LLC," the limited liability company operated by The Try Guys.
In the wake of the controversy surrounding her husband's extramarital affair, Ariel Fulmer also posted a statement to her personal Instagram account to thank those who had reached out to her and to request privacy for her family.