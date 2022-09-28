The Tragic Death Of Heartland Actor Robert Cormier

Robert Cormier, actor on the long-running drama series "Heartland," has died. He was 33 years old.

Cormier, who hailed from Toronto, died September 23, 2022, in Etobicoke, Ontario, per The Hollywood Reporter. While the exact cause of death is undisclosed, his sister, Stephanie, told the outlet that it was due to injuries sustained from a fall. Aside from Stephanie, he is survived by his parents, Robert and Lisa, his other two sisters, Brittany and Krystal, his grandmother Joanne, and his aunts, uncles, and cousins.

According to Cormier's obituary, he "had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more." He was known to be family-oriented, having enjoyed bonding with his relatives via movie nights. Cormier will also be remembered for his love for art and film, which he pursued for more 10 years.

Although Cormier didn't get the chance to work on a ton of acting projects in his brief stint in the industry, the tributes from his former colleagues showed how much of an impact he had on those around him.