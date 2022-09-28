Former Staffers Have Bold Message About Camilla For Princess Diana's Fans

As one-time heir to the throne, King Charles was once the most eligible bachelor in the country. In 1981 he married Princess Diana, and the U.K. was smitten with the princess. Then came Camilla Parker Bowles. Charles had long been in love with Camilla, but as any fan of "The Crown" will tell you, Queen Elizabeth II forbade the match, as Camilla was deemed unsuitable for Charles. Despite his marriage to Diana, Charles and Camilla continued their relationship on the sly. Diana would later refer to Camilla as "the third person" in her marriage in a now-famous interview with the BBC.

All this is to say that Camilla has never been beloved by her subjects. She's forever in Diana's shadow and the perpetual odd man out of the royal family. It didn't help, either, that Elizabeth was just as disapproving of Camilla after she married Charles in 2005. Elizabeth notably refused to attend Charles and Camilla's civil ceremony, though she did reportedly join the newlyweds at an afternoon reception later that day, per The New York Times. It's been more than 30 years since Camilla was first blamed for coming between Diana and Charles — and her reputation has never fully recovered.

With the recent death of Queen Elizabeth, Camilla's place in the public and within the family has never been more important. In other words, the pressure is on for the one-time "most hated woman in Britain," per NBC News. Luckily for the new queen consort, former palace aids and employees are coming out of the woodwork to show their support for Camilla.