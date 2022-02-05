Queen Elizabeth Just Made This Stunning Announcement About Camilla Parker Bowles

If you are obsessed with the British royal family or just a fan of "The Crown," you know that Queen Elizabeth II was not thrilled with Camilla Parker Bowles becoming a member of the family. According to CNN, after Charles and Camilla married, it was understood that the Duchess of Cornwall would be known as princess consort when Charles becomes king. Since Camilla and Charles carried on an affair during his marriage to Princess Diana, Camilla's title was always a sensitive subject.

NBC News reported the Duchess of Cornwall was once known as the "most hated woman in Britain," but it appears Camilla has won people over. PR executive Roddi Vaughan-Thomas told NBC News, "She [Camilla] was seen as the person who was driving the wedge between the fairy tale princess and the Prince of Wales." But the PR guru noted Camilla's image "has been transformed, a carefully managed makeover, and they have done a fantastic job rehabilitating her [reputation]." Even with that in mind, it might come as a huge surprise to learn that Elizabeth has conceded on this important titular issue.