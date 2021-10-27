Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles Reveal What's Next For Their Future

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles announced that they will be heading out on a royal tour in November. According to a post on the Clarence House Instagram, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall will be traveling to the Middle East. "At the request of the British Government, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and The Arab Republic of Egypt," the post read. According to the Prince of Wales' official website, he and Camilla will be in Jordan from November 16 through November 18, and will visit Egypt November 18 through November 19.

While Charles and Camilla have been to Jordan over the past decade, their trip to Egypt marks their first visit to the country since 2006. "The tour will showcase these strong bilateral relationships, with a focus particularly on addressing the climate crisis," the Prince of Wales' website reads. In Jordan, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall will be welcomed by King Abdullah II and Queen Rania at Al Husseiniya Palace. In Egypt, they will be greeted by President Sisi and First Lady Entissar Amer at Al-Ittihadiya Palace.

This trip marks the first Autumn Tour four the couple since before the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, they visited India, New Zealand, and the Solomon Islands.