The Real Reason Camilla Almost Couldn't Marry Prince Charles

Prince Charles first met Camilla Parker Bowles at a polo match in the early 70s. The two dated for some time before Charles joined the Royal Navy, according to Harper's Bazaar. When he returned home, Camilla had moved on; she married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973. The marriage did not change how Charles felt about Camilla, however, and it's believed that he remained in love with her, even when he courted Princess Diana. There have even been reports that Charles was in constant contact with Camilla while he was on his honeymoon with Diana, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet.

As the years went on, Charles and Camilla realized that they wanted to be together. Camilla and Andrew split in 1995, and a year later, Charles and Diana finalized their divorce, according to Town & Country. Charles and Camilla eased into a relationship, and rekindled their romance in the years that followed. They moved very slow, but seemed happy together nevertheless. Charles proposed to Camilla in February 2005, and they tied the knot two months later. However, what some people don't know is that Charles and Camilla's wedding almost didn't happen. Keep reading to find out what almost kept Camilla from marrying the love of her life.