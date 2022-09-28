Grimes Makes Some Eyebrow-Raising Claims About Her Finances
Elon Musk may be the richest person in the world, but he has recently stirred up some controversy with how he chooses to spend some of his money. For example, the entrepreneur allegedly helped Amber Heard pay a part of a $3.5 million donation pledge, per Deadline. The ACLU testified that they received money from a fund that was set up to make donations to charity, and claimed that Musk paid $500,000 through that fund.
On September 21, the Tesla CEO got into a lengthy Twitter scuffle that started when a video was posted about "self-made billionaires." Defending himself, Musk said that his father didn't help him financially, and stated that it was the other way around. "Errol ran out of money in the 90's," he tweeted. "My brother & I financially supported him & his extended family in South Africa since then on condition that he not do bad things."
In a November 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, the SpaceX founder elaborated on his rocky relationship with his father. He mentioned that he looked up to his father as a child, but didn't fully understand the situation he was in at the time. Hoping to change the past, Musk bought his father and his father's family a house, cars, and a boat in Malibu. Now, the businessman has been brought up in another financial situation.
Grimes said Elon Musk helped her purchase a house
On September 26, musician Grimes took to Twitter to speak about the housing crisis in Texas. "Petitions can feel useless but I guarantee local politicians are taking these seriously," she tweeted. "[Please] sign to reduce housing costs in Austin. There's effective legislation on the table here but we need public support." The singer was hoping to bring awareness to the situation, but some people criticized her for speaking about it, believing that a successful artist like her would never be in that situation.
"First of all I couldn't afford to buy a house that fits my kids in Austin [at the moment] without help from their dad which is INSANE [because] I'm a [pretty] successful artist," the "Genesis" singer replied, admitting that her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk helped her and their children financially. The songwriter then mentioned that she was just trying to guide people to the right resources such as "experts and policymakers."
While Grimes sparked some controversy, some Twitter users did defend the singer, per Independent. One person mentioned that the musician is originally from Canada where the housing crisis is also apparent. Another user mentioned that the singer was just trying to help people. She wanted to speak out about the situation since she's a public figure with a good following.