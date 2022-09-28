Grimes Makes Some Eyebrow-Raising Claims About Her Finances

Elon Musk may be the richest person in the world, but he has recently stirred up some controversy with how he chooses to spend some of his money. For example, the entrepreneur allegedly helped Amber Heard pay a part of a $3.5 million donation pledge, per Deadline. The ACLU testified that they received money from a fund that was set up to make donations to charity, and claimed that Musk paid $500,000 through that fund.

On September 21, the Tesla CEO got into a lengthy Twitter scuffle that started when a video was posted about "self-made billionaires." Defending himself, Musk said that his father didn't help him financially, and stated that it was the other way around. "Errol ran out of money in the 90's," he tweeted. "My brother & I financially supported him & his extended family in South Africa since then on condition that he not do bad things."

In a November 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, the SpaceX founder elaborated on his rocky relationship with his father. He mentioned that he looked up to his father as a child, but didn't fully understand the situation he was in at the time. Hoping to change the past, Musk bought his father and his father's family a house, cars, and a boat in Malibu. Now, the businessman has been brought up in another financial situation.