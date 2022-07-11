Elon Musk Is Responding To Legal Threats From The Twitter Board In A Predictable Way

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has been dominating headlines in recent months for his proposed $44 billion buyout of Twitter. Things fell apart for the aspiring social media-magnate, however, when he decided to terminate the proposed acquisition on July 8.

Although Musk claims he pulled out of the deal because Twitter failed to disclose the number of bots which make up its platform, many suspect that this is simply a pretense to save face, with the real reason being that Musk could not afford — or did not want to pay — the hefty price tag for a company whose value is tanking. In addition, stocks for Tesla, another of Musk's companies, fell after the announcement of Musk's buyout (of lack thereof) per Business Today. In fact, NBC News reported that Musk hinted at regretting the deal for months before announcing he would be pulling out.

In light of Musk's decision, Twitter announced it would pursue legal action against him for breaching his part of the deal. And, for anyone who follows Musk on social media, his response to these legal threats by the Twitter board is highly predictable.