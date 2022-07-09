Elon Musk's Twitter Disaster Has Critics Roasting Him Left And Right

In April, billionaire businessman Elon Musk made headlines for his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media platform, Twitter. At the time, he made a number of (often controversial) promises about the changes he would make as the platform's new owner, most notably implementing his own idea of "free speech absolutism," which would have essentially restricted the number of reasons accounts could be banned, and even suggested former president Donald Trump be reinstated. Many experts agreed that these proposed changes would have resulted in a massive expanse of hate speech and misinformation on the already precarious platform.

However, things fell apart for Musk on July 8 when he decided to terminate the proposed acquisition, claiming that Twitter had breached their end of the deal by lying about the number of spambot accounts, per NPR. Twitter has since announced it'll pursue legal action against Musk for pulling out of the deal.

For critics of Musk, his failure to deliver on a promise which dominated the headlines for months is par for the course; for his supporters, this is yet another letdown by a man who has made much of his career out of bluster and talk. In any case, his latest disaster has resulted in critics roasting him left and right.