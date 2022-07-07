Elon Musk's Personal Life Just Took An Unexpected Turn

Elon Musk has a chart depicting the USA's "fertility slump" pinned to the top of his Twitter feed. "USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years," he commented. However, Musk appears to be single-handedly striving to reverse the situation. Insider reports he and a top company executive, Shivon Zilis, secretly welcomed twins last year. In April, the couple filed a request to have the babies' last names changed to their father's. The twins arrived just weeks before Musk's daughter with Grimes.

While it's becoming increasingly difficult to keep track of how many children Musk has, Rolling Stone noted that nine offspring were listed in the court filing.

Musk has struggled with solitude his entire life. "When I was a child, there's one thing I said," he told Rolling Stone. "'I never want to be alone.' That's what I would say. I don't want to be alone." Sadly, the prolific parent has one less child to keep him company now. TMZ obtained documents filed by Musk's 18-year-old transgender daughter. Her birth name was Xavier Musk, but she requested it be changed to Vivian Jenna Wilson. "Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form," Wilson wrote as her reason for the name change. Now we just can't help but wonder what Wilson thinks of her new half-siblings.