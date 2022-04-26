Did Elon Musk Buy Twitter Instead Of Solving World Hunger?

Erm, did Elon Musk just buy Twitter instead of solving world hunger? Well, that's the rumor going around right now after Musk secured a deal to buy the social media site. As you've probably heard by now, the entrepreneur dropped an eye watering $44 billion to buy the popular platform, per CNN, after he previously expressed how important he found the site to be for free speech. Amid much speculation about if Musk's proposition to buy Twitter would actually go through, he confirmed on Twitter (duh! Where else?) that the company had agreed to his offer and he will be the proud owner of the bird logo outlet when the deal is officially finalized in a few months time.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk wrote in a statement. "I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans," he continued. Musk noted that he believed the site "has tremendous potential" and shared his excitement to get started and work with Twitter's users. The announcement so far has a staggering over 2.2 million likes.

But while we know how much moolah the entrepreneur put into his latest venture, speculation is rife that he could have put all that cash to better use.