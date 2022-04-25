Elon Musk Might Get What He Wants From Twitter After All

It looks like Elon Musk might get his when it comes to Twitter, after all. As you may already know, Musk's interest in the social media site has been well documented and the billionaire has been very vocal about wanting more of a say in what goes on on the website. So much so that he's put his money where his mouth is and became the company's biggest shareholder — before then refusing a seat on the board, per NBC News. And that's when things turned ever more serious for the one-time "Saturday Night Live" host and his Twitter takeover.

April brought the news that Musk was interested in buying Twitter outright, and he was ready to offer up a serious amount of cash to do so. As for how much he put on the table? A staggering $43 billion. Yes, that's BILLION. And Bloomberg even reported his was willing to pay all that in cash. Musk confirmed his plans himself on (where else?) Twitter, as he tweeted a document from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission confirming he wanted to buy the platform and would consider getting rid of his shares if his offer wasn't accepted. And now there's been a big development in his social media plan.