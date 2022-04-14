Elon Musk's Twitter Drama Continues To Get Weirder And Weirder

Elon Musk is rich. That's just a plain old fact. The Tesla CEO has more money than most of us could ever even dream of, boasting an eye watering net worth of (prepare yourself for this) $290 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Yes, Billion. With a B. And while we clearly know that money is one of his passions (because, well, hello) we also know that he spends a lot of time tweeting. Musk is certainly no stranger to airing out his thoughts on the social media site, and doesn't hold back when it comes to making his voice heard on what appears to be his very favorite platform, Twitter.

It's safe to say Musk has raised a few eyebrows with his short messages on the social media site over the years, including that now infamous time he challenged Russian president Vladimir Putin to a fight with the winner supposedly getting Ukraine amid Russia's war with its neighboring country.

It's no surprise then that the entrepreneur put his money where his mouth is when it comes to the social media site, and it was announced in April that Musk had become Twitter's biggest shareholder with a 9.2% share. He was then offered a seat on the company's board, which, for some reason, he turned down, per NBC News. He then took to (where else?) Twitter to start making some suggestions for changes, but now Musk has even bigger plans when it comes to the future of the bird platform.