Elon Musk's Twitter Controversy Takes Yet Another Wild Turn

Elon Musk is a busy, busy man. He's always on-the-go, whether it's parenting his son, flying up into space, designing cars, posing for Time magazine covers, or counting his billions. When he's not buzzing around, he loves to share his random trains of thought with the world on Twitter. Musk is right up there with Donald Trump when it comes to bizarre tweets — or was, seeing as Trump's been banned from the social media platform.

Forbes listed five of Musk's "craziest tweets" from 2021. They included the announcement that people could purchase a Tesla car with Bitcoin and the revelation that "At least 50% of my tweets were made on a porcelain throne." (So, it appears he's still "on-the-go" when tweeting, after all.) Given Musk's Twitter obsession and hefty bank balance, it wasn't shocking to learn in early April that the entrepreneur had become the biggest shareholder in the company, paying $9.2 billion for a 9.2% stake, per The Guardian. He was also offered a seat on the board.

Musk immediately started throwing out highly controversial ideas for Twitter's future. He posted a poll asking if the company's headquarters should be turned into a homeless shelter (91.5% of respondents said yes). Musk questioned if Twitter was "dying" and noted Justin Bieber had tweeted once in a year. He suggested ditching ads for premium users (they account for 90% of profits). And now, Musk's Twitter controversy has taken yet another wild turn.