Elon Musk Now Has A Huge Claim In One Of The World's Most Influential Companies

Business magnate Elon Musk is one of the most prolific investors. Musk is known for his passive investment strategy, which builds wealth by owning company funds for a long time. Musk's portfolio includes some top names such as PayPal, Tesla, The Boring Company, and SpaceX, per Investopedia.

Musk's business portfolio continues to grow. The Tesla CEO has now added another top name to his growing business empire; the announcement comes days after Tesla posted first-quarter numbers. According to the New York Post, Tesla had a solid quarter, with sales up 68% from the first quarter in 2021. While the company sold 310,000 cars, they fell just short of the 312,000 analysts expected. As per a Reuters report from earlier this year, Tesla expects to achieve 50% annual sales growth, selling about 1.4 million vehicles in 2022. Tesla might be off to a good start. Backed by the newly opened factory in Berlin, the company's roadmap looks more focused on expansion in Europe.

Tesla's been breaking its records — an achievement amid global supply chain shortages and a raging pandemic. Musk seems to be moving on too — or, shall we say, distracting himself with another chirpy investment.