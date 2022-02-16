Donald Trump's New Venture Looks Awfully Familiar

Following Donald Trump's great Twitter suspension heard 'round the world, the businessman turned politician immediately started floating the idea of creating his very own social media platform. Enter: Trump's newest baby, TRUTH Social.

In a press release dated October 20, 2021, Trump announced the new platform. "I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech," he penned. "We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn't someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!" he vowed.

Alas, it looks like the former prez is one step closer to making his vision come to fruition... and the new platform is looking awfully familiar.