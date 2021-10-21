Everything We Know About Donald Trump's New Social Media Platform

According to ABC News, Donald Trump has announced his new new app, called TRUTH Social. Trump expanded on his vision in a press release, with the release announcing it would be "a rival to the liberal media consortium." Trump added, "We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced." As ABC wrote, "A beta version will be available to invited guests in November." So mark your calendars for that.

As Insider noted, security blind spots and faults were easily sniffed out by casual internet users within hours of the announcement. Users were able to make accounts for Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, with the handles @donaldtrump and @mikepence, respectively. TRUTH, which is, as previously mentioned, currently in beta site mode, was then taken offline, per Insider. So let's not hold our breaths for a November drop after all.

However, according to another Insider piece published only a day before the TRUTH social media press release, experts indicated that Trump's beloved method of communication might not, in the end, be entirely important for a 2024 bid. "Trump doesn't have to tweet something or post something on Facebook to effectively use both platforms as the conveyance belt to frame the discussion and the narrative ..." Republican strategist Steve Schmidt remarked to Insider. Time will only tell if TRUTH Social has legs.