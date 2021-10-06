The Real Reason Donald Trump Wants To Tweet Again

Ever since Donald Trump was officially booted from every major social media platform following the January 6 insurrection, it's no secret that the former president has never let his ousting — especially from Twitter — keep him from communicating his thoughts. Over the scope of eight months, Trump has instead used his own outlets, like his Save America site and his many rally speeches, to state his opinions. But now, according to a new report by The Associated Press, Trump is doing his best in order to gain access to the platform on which he once regularly blasted 140-character screeds. And he's using the federal courts to do it.

Per AP, Trump's lawyers filed a motion in the U.S. District Court in Miami on October 2 in order to obtain a preliminary injunction against Twitter and the platform's CEO, Jack Dorsey. The attorneys argued that the permanent ban is an assault on Trump's rights to free speech under First Amendment. (Notably, the First Amendment does not cover the right to free speech when that speech is "to incite actions that would harm others," as could be argued with Trump's tweets about the insurrection. The Washington Post also notes that the First Amendment "protects people's freedom of speech from government intervention," but Twitter is a private company — not a government.) But while Trump's lawyers explained his reasoning behind the continuing litigious campaign to get back into the graces of the blue-checked echelons, could there be something else spurring on the former president?