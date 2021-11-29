The Truth About Jack Dorsey Stepping Down As Twitter's CEO

Jack Dorsey is officially throwing in the towel.

Dorsey, who began his second term as Twitter CEO in 2015, helped champion the social media giant in 2006 alongside cohorts Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams (via TheStreet). What would ultimately transpire over the next decade-and-a-half is a revolution that helped reimagine communication in the digital age. Initially with a limit of 140 characters, the innovative concept of a "tweet" set Twitter apart from its competitors in Facebook and MySpace. Users could update their followers in a concise manner, all while connecting with celebrities and people all around the world. It was all fun and games until 2015 when Twitter became weaponized in the dramatic presidential campaign of Donald Trump.

The eventual president would go on to use the social media platform to troll, criticize, and disparage political opponents — while keeping his legions of followers updated on the world of Trump during his historic reign as POTUS. It was a groundbreaking move, seeing as no president had utilized social media to that extent beforehand.

Following the January 6th Capitol attack, Dorsey banned Trump permanently from the social media platform — citing on Twitter that "Offline harm as a result of online speech is demonstrably real, and what drives our policy and enforcement above all," though he didn't "celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter." Now, after a tumultuous run, Dorsey is finally stepping down for good.