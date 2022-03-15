Elon Musk Challenges Putin To Head-Turning Battle For Ukraine

Leave it to Elon Musk to make a pretty bizarre plea to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The world has watched on in horror since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine under the orders of Putin. The war has seen a horrendous, ever mounting loss of life since then, with many people across the globe condemning Putin's actions and sending aid to the country.

Many famous Ukrainians have also spoken out for their country, including Mila Kunis, who shared her plans to send millions of dollars to the European nation in an emotional video plea alongside her husband, Ashton Kutcher.

Then there's former "Dancing with the Stars" professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who was in Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv, when the invasion began. Chmerkovksiy has shared multiple glimpses at what it's really like in the country via social media, and has also vowed to return to Europe to aid efforts on the ground after returning home to the U.S.

There's also famous Ukrainian boxers Vladimir Klitschko and Vitali Klitschko, with the latter being the Mayor of Kyiv. The two have both issued stern warnings to Putin and have vowed to fight the Russian army on the streets, while showing the devastation caused by the army in several social media videos.

And it seems like Musk may actually be taking a page out of the Klitschko brothers' book, suggesting one we can't exactly say we were expecting from the businessman.