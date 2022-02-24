DWTS Alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Gut-Wrenching Update From Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is someone who is known for showing off his fancy footwork on the dance floor for ABC's hit competition show, "Dancing With The Stars," but he's also someone who very much tied back to his roots in his native Ukraine. The Latin-ballroom dance champion was born in Odesa, Ukraine, but has made a career for himself and has built a family with his partner and fellow "Dancing With The Stars" pro-dancer Peta Murgatroyd. He's also a judge for the Ukrainian version of "DWTS."

However, in 2018, Maksim said during an interview on "The Reel" that he was ready to take the next step in his life after deciding not to return to "DWTS," according to People. "I'm a dad, I'm a husband," he explained, adding, "your chemistry changes when you have a child, things look different, they seem different." If that weren't enough, he also joked, "I have a sibling that looks just like me, does the same stuff, and says similar things," referencing his younger brother Val Chmerkovskiy.

Seeing how close he is to his family at home, it's probably one of the many reasons he wishes he were back in the U.S. right now, instead of Kyiv, where an attack has been launched on the country of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin's military forces. Maksim's gut-wrenching update on social media has everyone concerned about his safety, and of course, those around him, too.