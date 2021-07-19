How DWTS' Maksim And Val Chmerkovskiy Really Felt About Tom Bergeron's Firing

"Dancing with the Stars" pros and brothers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Valentin Chmerkovskiy are revealing how they really felt about Tom Bergeron's infamous firing from the show after hosting a whopping 28 seasons. As fans will remember, ABC confirmed in July 2020 that Bergeron — who hosted every season since the series began in 2005 — would not be back, nor would his co-host, Erin Andrews, who joined the show in 2014 (via People).

The decision to let Bergeron go was certainly a controversial one, with the fired host confirming on Twitter that stepping back was not his decision. "Just informed ['DWTS'] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career," he tweeted in July 2020. "I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made."

Andrews also confirmed she didn't plan to leave the show. She described the change up as being a "surprise" during an interview with Extra in September 2020, recalling, "I got a phone call and I answered the phone. I was like, 'This isn't good.'"

Tyra Banks was then brought in as the duo's replacement though many fans voiced their disappointment on social media, with some even threatening to boycott the show in support of Bergeron (via Inquisitr).

Now, Maks and Val are revealing their true feelings about the dramatic shake-up and how they think Banks did during her first season as Bergeron's replacement. Scroll on for their unfiltered thoughts.