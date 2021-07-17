Carrie Ann Inaba Shares Exciting DWTS News With Fans

According to Gossip Cop, Carrie Ann Inaba will return as judge for Season 30 of "Dancing With the Stars" after breaking the news on her Instagram Stories on July 16. "Hey guys, I'm walking my dog, Lola. Anyway, just wanted to say, did you hear the news?" she asked her followers. "'Dancing With the Stars,' Sept. 20, it's official. We're back! Get your glitter on, pull your disco balls out, warm your back, let's bring on the dancing!" Inaba also said she "can't wait" for the dancing competition show to return. Inaba also gave an update on her hosting gig over at "The Talk," from which she took a leave of absence in April.

"I noticed a lot of you are asking about 'The Talk,' if I'm coming back, and what's happening there," she said. "I should have some news soon about what's going on with my future at 'The Talk.'"

While fans will have to wait and see when or if she returns to the daytime talk show, Inaba did make sure to congratulate Jerry O'Connell, who joined the program as its new permanent co-host on July 14.