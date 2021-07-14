Inside Jerry O'Connell's Journey To Hosting The Talk

Before joining "The Talk" as co-host, Jerry O'Connell acted in numerous films and television shows. Per IMDb, he starred in shows like "Crossing Jordan," "Do Not Disturb," "We Are Men." Besides acting, O'Connell also spent a lot of his time co-hosting other shows like Bravo's "Play by Play," ABC's "The View," NBC's "Today," and more — it's no wonder that "The Talk," seized the opportunity to hire him!

Though O'Connell has found his dream job now, he once was a frontrunner for being a host on one of the most popular morning shows on television — "Live with Kelly." O'Connell guest-hosted the morning show with Kelly Ripa after former co-host Michael Strahan moved to "Good Morning America" in 2016. However, the job eventually went to Ryan Seacrest, and O'Connell did not have any hard feelings. "He's great," O'Connell said of Seacrest (via ET Online). "I watch them every morning. It's like going to check your ex's Facebook page, let's see what they're up to. ... It's such a fun job. It's just such a fun thing to do," he added on co-hosting in general at the time.

This gig aside, O'Connell also hopes to do more Broadway shows, telling BriefTake in 2020, "As an actor, doing Broadway to sold-out houses, that's ... I mean ... really what it's all about." Well, for now, we can't wait to see what he gets up to with his co-hosts on "The Talk!"