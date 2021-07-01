The Truth About Meghan McCain Leaving The View

Meghan McCain has been a staple on "The View" ever since she first joined the panel back in 2017. As of July, she's appeared on four seasons of the long-running ABC talk show and has repeatedly hit the headlines for voicing her outspoken views, which McCain certainly hasn't been afraid to express.

McCain most recently hit the headlines on June 30 for some controversial comments she made about First Lady Dr. Jill Biden when she criticized her clothing choice on the cover of Vogue. "I don't love the dress she's in. I would've loved to see her really fashioned up in an elegant gown or something more akin to what they did with Hillary Clinton on the cover when she was first lady. So, all of this is a miss for me," she said, per Primetimer.

McCain went on to claim that the president's family is the U.S.'s version of royalty, continuing, "She's a symbol of what's great about America. She's almost a regal figure for me, Dr. Biden, so I would prefer if she'd be presented that way, as well." Twitter had a lot to say about McCain's comments about the first lady, and shared plenty of thoughts via the social media site.

But, while there's no doubt McCain's gig on "The View" still has her very much in the headlines, is it now time up? Well, it sounds like she could be about to wave bye bye to the show. Read on for what we know.