Meghan McCain's Statement About Her Fashion On The View Has Twitter In A Frenzy

Meghan McCain may already know that fashion is not her forte, but Twitter surely won't let her forget it, either. On the June 30 episode of "The View," McCain stated that she's "not a fashion person at all" before criticizing Dr. Jill Biden's dress on the cover of Vogue magazine.

"I don't love the dress she's in. I would've loved to see her really fashioned up in an elegant gown or something more akin to what they did with Hillary Clinton on the cover when she was first lady. So, all of this is a miss for me," McCain stated, per Primetimer. "First families are our royalty. She's a symbol of what's great about America. She's almost a regal figure for me, Dr. Biden, so I would prefer if she'd be presented that way, as well."

Per usual, viewers jumped on Twitter to express the entertainment the co-host's comments brought them. Keep scrolling to learn what they had to say.