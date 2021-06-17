Meghan McCain And Whoopi Goldberg's Combative Moment On The View Has Fans Fed Up

Fans of "The View" have had enough of a certain co-host after she engaged in yet another combative moment on the daytime talk show.

During the June 17 episode of "The View," Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg got into a heated back-and-forth conversation after they had disagreeing views regarding President Joe Biden's June 16 apology to CNN's Kaitlan Collins. Collins questioned Biden about why he felt confident Russian President Vladimir Putin would change his behavior, to which Biden said, "I'm not confident ... Where the hell — what do you do all the time. When did I say I was confident?" according to CNN.

McCain expressed her dissatisfaction with Biden's reaction on "The View," which was followed by Goldberg stating that she never once saw Trump apologize for anything. Republican McCain did not like hearing that. "With all due respect, I don't care, but we're not the president," McCain said, followed by Goldberg asking for a chance to finish speaking. McCain interrupted again, saying, "With all due respect, I don't care if he apologized. He just embarrassed himself. And he looks like Trump."

Goldberg then let McCain know that she didn't care what she thought, and she wanted to finish speaking. McCain once again cut in, saying, "Well I don't care that you don't care Whoopi, so we're even." Goldberg ended her attempt to speak by responding, "Well then good Meghan. Then you can be how you always are..."

Viewers were not pleased by the tension, and took to Twitter — as they so often do. Keep scrolling to learn why they're fed up.

