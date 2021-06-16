Why Joe Biden Apologized To CNN's Kaitlan Collins

While in Geneva, Switzerland, following a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden faced questions from the press. CNN's Kaitlan Collins questioned Biden about his hope for changed behavior from Putin, asking Biden why he felt confident about this. Collins' questions seemed to push Biden because he retorted: "I'm not confident he'll change his behavior. Where the hell — what do you do all the time. When did I say I was confident?" according to CNN.

However, before Biden boarded Air Force One to return to Washington, D.C., he approached a group of reporters on the tarmac. Biden said he owed Collins an apology and added, "I shouldn't have been such a wise guy with the last answer I gave." Later that day, Collins spoke with CNN and said, "I do appreciate the President's apology but it is not necessary because it is just our job to ask the President questions. That's the business we are in," according to a later publication by CNN.

While the whole thing got ironed over nicely, other journalists weighed in on the situation. Aaron Rupar jumped on Twitter to say: "It would've served Biden better to not lose his temper with Kaitlan Collins. But the problem with her question is she put words in Biden's mouth that he didn't say. Biden never expressed confidence that Putin would change his behavior." Fortunately, the incident is already in the past.