Meghan McCain Makes A Bold Claim On The View

Uh-oh, Meghan McCain is back on "The View," and folks are again making a big deal of it.

This time, the subject started out simply enough, introduced by Joy Behar: whether Olivia Rodrigo is stealing from Courtney Love's band Hole for her new promotional photos. Rodrigo is as hot as can be right now, with her new album "Sour" debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and its enormous hit single "Drivers License" still getting frequent airplay. Rodrigo also announced a livestream of her "Sour Prom Concert Film," with accompanying photos that look slightly similar to the cover of Hole's 1994 album "Live Through This." Love called Rodrigo out on social media for "stealing an original idea," but there are several questions surrounding even that comment.

For one, it's unclear how angry or hurt Love is about it, since Rodrigo immediately tweeted (via Pop Crave) "love u and live through this sooooo much," to which Love replied, "you're welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London!" Plus, Love's photographer Ellen von Unwerth told Another Magazine in 2019 (via Entertainment Weekly) that Love was inspired by Stephen King's classic story "Carrie" and its famous portrayal by Sissy Spacek. Some on Twitter called out Love for not giving King proper credit. Not to mention, artists take inspiration from each other All. The. Time.

