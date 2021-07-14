Sharon Osbourne's Official Replacement On The Talk Shocks Viewers
Jerry O'Connell is officially the new co-host of "The Talk." O'Connell, who is an actor, host, husband, and father, joined the daytime talk show on June 14 as Sharon Osbourne's replacement. Osbourne's sudden departure from "The Talk" in March came after she faced serious backlash after defending former "Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan's harsh criticism about Meghan Markle. She got into an explosive debate about the issue with co-host Sheryl Underwood, which led to the show being put on a temporary hiatus and ultimately resuming without her.
And despite CBS, who owns "The Talk," being pleased with O'Connell's performance, many viewers are surprised by his new role. "Why is Jerry O'Connell a new permanent co-host of a show that's supposed to be led by all women?" one viewer tweeted with confusion. Another was simply concerned about why hosting "The Talk" would be a good career choice for the actor. "What is Jerry O'Connell's career path? Like, does he have goals or does he just do that thing where he doesn't say 'No' to any opportunity?" they questioned.
On the other hand, many viewers were pleasantly surprised by the announcement. "I'm so excited for you Jerry O'Connell. I just said last week @TheTalkCBS should make you a regular host on the show," one viewer said. Another fan shared that they would tune into "The Talk" just to watch the "My Secret Identity" star. Clearly, there were some mixed opinions about the surprise announcement — but how does O'Connell really feel? Keep scrolling to find out.
Jerry O'Connell thinks hosting 'The Talk' is an 'honor'
Jerry O'Connell was in high spirits as he entered the stage of "The Talk" for the first time as an official co-host. "It's really exciting," he stated after being asked how he felt. "First of all, I want to say you ladies have been so welcoming to me. I mean, I came here as a guest months ago, and just from the moment I walked in, you're just gracious, you're kind, you're fun, and it worked, and here we are, and we're gonna have a lot of fun. We really are." The surprise announcement comes just one day after reports circulated that O'Connell was finishing up talks with CBS to join the show.
O'Connell then humorously explained that hosting "The Talk" is going to be a huge change for him. "You know the world is a crazy place. And it's scary and it's been really scary. I, like everyone else, have been cooped up, you know? This is the first time I haven't been in underwear in a year and a half. And I was so excited to share that with you ladies and also with everybody watching. We're gonna have a good time," O'Connell re-confirmed. He added that he believes his new gig is "an honor," but pleaded with viewers to realize that this is new for him. "This is also a learning process for me, please be patient," he concluded.