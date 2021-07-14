Sharon Osbourne's Official Replacement On The Talk Shocks Viewers

Jerry O'Connell is officially the new co-host of "The Talk." O'Connell, who is an actor, host, husband, and father, joined the daytime talk show on June 14 as Sharon Osbourne's replacement. Osbourne's sudden departure from "The Talk" in March came after she faced serious backlash after defending former "Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan's harsh criticism about Meghan Markle. She got into an explosive debate about the issue with co-host Sheryl Underwood, which led to the show being put on a temporary hiatus and ultimately resuming without her.

And despite CBS, who owns "The Talk," being pleased with O'Connell's performance, many viewers are surprised by his new role. "Why is Jerry O'Connell a new permanent co-host of a show that's supposed to be led by all women?" one viewer tweeted with confusion. Another was simply concerned about why hosting "The Talk" would be a good career choice for the actor. "What is Jerry O'Connell's career path? Like, does he have goals or does he just do that thing where he doesn't say 'No' to any opportunity?" they questioned.

On the other hand, many viewers were pleasantly surprised by the announcement. "I'm so excited for you Jerry O'Connell. I just said last week @TheTalkCBS should make you a regular host on the show," one viewer said. Another fan shared that they would tune into "The Talk" just to watch the "My Secret Identity" star. Clearly, there were some mixed opinions about the surprise announcement — but how does O'Connell really feel? Keep scrolling to find out.