Is This Star Going To Replace Sharon Osbourne On The Talk?

Back on June 14, the official "The Talk" Twitter account confirmed that the show had been renewed for a 12th season, running from 2021 through 2022, and promised "more fun, more topics, more talk!" What it didn't promise was who would be replacing Sharon Osbourne, but we now have a pretty good clue of who that might be. TheWrap has learned that Jerry O'Connell is in talks to take over the gig and, according to two insider sources, he's been negotiating a contract since "at least" May and is now "nearing a deal."

O'Connell would be the talk show's very first full-time male co-host and would join Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth. He's not a totally surprising choice, however, when you consider the fact that the "Stand by Me" actor has been a guest host on "The Talk" 35 times since 2010, including 26 times this year. He's also no stranger to hosting gigs on network TV. In 2018, for example, he was recruited by Bravo to co-host a late-night talk show called "Bravo's Play by Play"; In 2019, he got to test what Deadline called an "entertainment talk and comedy series" called "Jerry O" on a handful of Fox-owned stations; and in 2021, he snagged a trial run hosting a "Pictionary" game show on select Fox stations, per Deadline. Though TheWrap notes that CBS has yet to comment on the story, O'Connell seems like he could be a natural addition to "The Talk."