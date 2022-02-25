How Hayden Panettiere's Ukrainian Ex-Fiance Wladimir Klitschko Is Standing Up To Russia

As the crisis in Ukraine worsens by the day after Russia's full-blown invasion on February 24, citizens of the nation are rising up to protect the country. Under the orders of Russian president Vladimir Putin, Russia's military headed into its neighbor country, with ITV reporting that Putin allegedly planned to take over the capitol city, Kyiv, and "overthrow the government."

The atrocity has already seen a devastating loss of life on both sides and several citizens have been called up to the military, with civilians now having the right to carry firearms to fight off Russia. One thing you may not know about Kyiv, though? It actually has a famous mayor you may have heard of. That man? None other than Vitali Klitschko.

Some may know Vitali best as the brother of Wladimir Klitschko, the former fiancé of actress Hayden Panettiere, with the twosome having an on/off romance between 2009 and 2018. The two even share a daughter together, Kaya Klitschko, who was born in 2014. But that's not all he's famous for. Both Klitschko brothers are well-known former professional boxers and the two are now ready to put their experience in the ring to good use — defending their country, where it's believed Wladimir and Panettiere's daughter may potentially live, by any means necessary.