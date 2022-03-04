Lindsay Graham's Brutal Words For Putin Have Him In Hot Water

Senator Lindsay Graham of the state of South Carolina took to his Twitter account to suggest that someone should assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?" the senator tweeted. "The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service."

Of course, it didn't take very long for Graham's critic to respond to his tweet. One person retorted with, "Just a reminder: you are a SENIOR official of the US government. You are using twitter to call for a violation of international law. Maybe do your job and don't call for others to violate laws, however much we all might hate Putin and wish him ill." Another said, "It's okay to think this, but you can't tweet it. On the account of you being a U.S. Senator and everything." Even Texas Senator Ted Cruz called it "an exceptionally bad idea," tweeting, "Use massive economic sanctions; BOYCOTT Russian oil & gas; and provide military aid so the Ukrainians can defend themselves. But we should not be calling for the assassination of heads of state."

Meanwhile, it's also been reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has so far survived three assassination attempts in less than a week, per the New York Post. It seems like Graham wasn't the first person to come up with this strategy in this conflict.