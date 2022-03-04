Lindsay Graham's Brutal Words For Putin Have Him In Hot Water
The escalating tension along with the bloodshed and growing carnage in Ukraine has everyone glued to social media for the latest news updates from the country. The entire world wants to know the real truth about Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his wife Elena Zelenska, and what's going on with the people of Ukraine after Russia decided to launch a full-scale invasion of their neighboring country.
While some Americans believe that Ukraine would be in a different situation if Donald Trump were still president, others, like Ashton Kutcher and Ukrainian-born Mila Kunis are taking action by launching a fundraiser to help in aid for the victims who have found themselves in the middle of the crossfire, per Page Six. "While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety," Kutcher said in a video posted on Instagram.
As the world seems to be holding its breath with grave concern over what Russian President Vladimir Putin's next move may be, it seems like Senator Lindsey Graham has offered a swift solution for him. However swift it might seem though, Graham's suggestion for what to do with Putin has certainly landed him in hot water.
Linsday Graham wants someone to take care of Vladimir Putin permanently
Senator Lindsay Graham of the state of South Carolina took to his Twitter account to suggest that someone should assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?" the senator tweeted. "The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service."
Of course, it didn't take very long for Graham's critic to respond to his tweet. One person retorted with, "Just a reminder: you are a SENIOR official of the US government. You are using twitter to call for a violation of international law. Maybe do your job and don't call for others to violate laws, however much we all might hate Putin and wish him ill." Another said, "It's okay to think this, but you can't tweet it. On the account of you being a U.S. Senator and everything." Even Texas Senator Ted Cruz called it "an exceptionally bad idea," tweeting, "Use massive economic sanctions; BOYCOTT Russian oil & gas; and provide military aid so the Ukrainians can defend themselves. But we should not be calling for the assassination of heads of state."
Meanwhile, it's also been reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has so far survived three assassination attempts in less than a week, per the New York Post. It seems like Graham wasn't the first person to come up with this strategy in this conflict.