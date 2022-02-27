What Some Americans Believe Would Happen In Ukraine If Trump Was President
After Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, some Republicans claimed that the Russian leader would not have attacked Ukraine if Donald Trump was still president. In a February 26 speech, Trump furthered this notion by proclaiming things would be different if he was still in the White House. New York Post reported that Trump told the audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference, "This horrific disaster would never have happened if our election was not rigged and if I was the president." (For the record, claims of the election being rigged have been disproven.)
On February 23, Trump even told a group of donors at Mar-a-Lago that Putin's actions were "pretty smart," per a video circulating on Twitter. Meanwhile, Daily Beast reported Republican Senator Tom Cotton claimed that Putin's attack was due to "a year of Joe Biden's impotence and incompetence towards Russia in particular and in foreign policy more generally." Days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Senator Ted Cruz told Fox News Sunday that "Biden becoming president is the best thing that ever happened ... for Vladimir Putin." GOP Senator Mitt Romney was more nuanced in his criticism of Biden. Romney told The Atlantic that Biden was "wise to bring in allies" and share intelligence, but the White House should have been "much more aggressive in sending defensive weapons to Ukraine."
A poll released on February 26 showed that some Americans agree with these kinds of GOP claims about Putin's invasion.
62% of Americans agree with Trump's take on Putin's invasion
A new poll supports Republican claims that the Ukraine invasion by Vladimir Putin may not have happened on former President Donald Trump's watch. Of the Americans polled, 62% believe this. New York Post reported on the Harvard Center for American Political Studies (CAPS)-Harris Poll, which was released on February 26 and collected online responses from 2,026 registered voters. Broken down by party lines, the poll results showed 85% of Republicans and 38% of Democrats surveyed believed Putin would not have made these moves if Trump was in the White House.
However, Voice of America, the largest and oldest U.S.-funded international media outlet, talked to experts who countered these GOP claims and poll results. Brookings Institution Director of Research Michael O'Hanlon, who's the author of "Beyond NATO: A New Security Architecture for Eastern Europe," talked to Voice of America and disagreed with the idea that Putin was afraid of Trump. O'Hanlon said, "The only reason that Putin might not have wanted to do this ... wouldn't have been out of fear of Trump. It would have been affection for Trump and not wanting to do this on the watch of his fellow strongman." Fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center, Joshua Shifrinson, told VOA that Putin might have felt driven to act by "Biden's embrace of America's NATO allies."
