What Some Americans Believe Would Happen In Ukraine If Trump Was President

After Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, some Republicans claimed that the Russian leader would not have attacked Ukraine if Donald Trump was still president. In a February 26 speech, Trump furthered this notion by proclaiming things would be different if he was still in the White House. New York Post reported that Trump told the audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference, "This horrific disaster would never have happened if our election was not rigged and if I was the president." (For the record, claims of the election being rigged have been disproven.)

On February 23, Trump even told a group of donors at Mar-a-Lago that Putin's actions were "pretty smart," per a video circulating on Twitter. Meanwhile, Daily Beast reported Republican Senator Tom Cotton claimed that Putin's attack was due to "a year of Joe Biden's impotence and incompetence towards Russia in particular and in foreign policy more generally." Days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Senator Ted Cruz told Fox News Sunday that "Biden becoming president is the best thing that ever happened ... for Vladimir Putin." GOP Senator Mitt Romney was more nuanced in his criticism of Biden. Romney told The Atlantic that Biden was "wise to bring in allies" and share intelligence, but the White House should have been "much more aggressive in sending defensive weapons to Ukraine."

A poll released on February 26 showed that some Americans agree with these kinds of GOP claims about Putin's invasion.