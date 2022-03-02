The Truth About Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Wife Olena Zelenska

Olena Zelenska has been standing by her husband Volodymyr Zelenskyy's side ever since he took office as the President of Ukraine in 2019. She's also someone who takes her role as the first lady of Ukraine very seriously, as she is involved in both social and humanitarian causes. A screenwriter by trade, she met her future husband during their university years. She's also a mother to her daughter, Aleksandra, and son, Kyrylo.

According to Tatler, when Zelenskyy, a former actor and comedian, first expressed his desire to begin a new career in politics, his wife vehemently opposed. She also wasn't very keen on having to be in the spotlight, which as the first lady of Ukraine, she's since gotten used to, mostly because she wanted to be a voice for change, just like her husband. However, when recalling her husband's early political ambitions, Zelenska told Vogue Ukraine in a 2019 interview, "I was not too happy when I realized that those were the plans. I realized how everything would change, and what difficulties we would have to face."

Despite her role and the obligations she has as the president's wife, Zelenska still manages to juggle the responsibilities of her day job, too.