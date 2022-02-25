Angelina Jolie Speaks Out Amid Ukraine Situation

Angelina Jolie took to her Instagram account to release a statement on the situation in Ukraine, which seems to be getting worse with each passing hour. The Hollywood star wrote, "Like many of you, I'm praying for the people in Ukraine. My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region," tagging in the UN's Refugee Agency.

Jolie continued by commenting on what's already started to unfold. she added, "We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment – for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law – cannot be overstated."

As of press time, droves of refugees are fleeing Ukraine into neighboring countries like Poland and Romania, according to CNBC, while Russian troops continue to circle the capital of Kyiv, per the Los Angeles Times. Meanwhile, both Ukrainians have been using social media to share updates, stories, and testimonies, in the same way that Jolie has done in the last year, proving that during times like these platforms such as Instagram can be used to make voices heard.