Angelina Jolie Speaks Out Amid Ukraine Situation
Angelina Jolie has often been very vocal for her support of refugees and those displaced because of the ongoing atrocities of war. In fact, Jolie has proven she doesn't use social media like most celebrities, as she has given her strong opinion on matters like the evacuation of Afghans and Americans in Afghanistan, as well as her demand for world leaders to end deforestation. She even shared photos on her Instagram account and wrote about how she helped launch "a biodiversity survey with Flora & Fauna International will map the plants and animals still in the forest of Cambodia's Samlout district ... for their protection and conservation."
And now the Hollywood star is once again using her social media account to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch a military assault on the country of Ukraine, and without provocation, according to some experts. Jolie has made it no secret that she is watching the events unfold in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and around the entire country, just like the rest of the world.
Angelina Jolie takes to Instagram to make her voice heard
Angelina Jolie took to her Instagram account to release a statement on the situation in Ukraine, which seems to be getting worse with each passing hour. The Hollywood star wrote, "Like many of you, I'm praying for the people in Ukraine. My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region," tagging in the UN's Refugee Agency.
Jolie continued by commenting on what's already started to unfold. she added, "We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment – for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law – cannot be overstated."
As of press time, droves of refugees are fleeing Ukraine into neighboring countries like Poland and Romania, according to CNBC, while Russian troops continue to circle the capital of Kyiv, per the Los Angeles Times. Meanwhile, both Ukrainians have been using social media to share updates, stories, and testimonies, in the same way that Jolie has done in the last year, proving that during times like these platforms such as Instagram can be used to make voices heard.