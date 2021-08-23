Angelina Jolie Gives Her Strong Opinion On Afghanistan

Angelina Jolie has slammed America's "chaotic" departure from Afghanistan in Time, as she fears for the lives of Afghan women and children. The 46-year-old described the U.S. military's departure as "appearing to cut and run" when a "safer" plan could have been established. "Whatever your views on the war in Afghanistan, we probably agree on one thing: it should not have ended this way," she began. "As an American I am ashamed by the manner of our leaving. It diminishes us. We have lost leverage to influence what now happens in Afghanistan."

The piece, published by Time the same day she launched her Instagram, is one of more than a dozen Jolie has previously penned. Back in April 2019, she even wrote about women being the "key to peace" in Afghanistan. But, during her latest op-ed, Jolie suggested more Afghan women could suffer "physical punishments" or die with the Taliban back in control. In the last year alone, more than one hundred people had been killed in attacks targeting school girls. "I think of all the Afghan children and teenagers, now living in fear about the future. And the activists and journalists and artists who are in hiding, deleting their social media profiles and burning documents."

Jolie also cracked down on America's evacuation promises, saying it could lead to a "new refugee crisis." "It is only the beginning of what we need to do if all the years of effort and sacrifice in Afghanistan aren't going to be wasted."