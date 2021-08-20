The Real Reason Angelina Jolie Is Joining Instagram

Within hours of Angelina Jolie joining Instagram, millions of fans followed her new account. Those people would have seen that her bio reads: "Mom, filmmaker, Special Envoy for UN @refugees." They also would have been able to check out her first post on August 20 (and, as of writing, only post), which explained why she had joined social media. That is, to spread the word about a cause that she cares about.

"This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan," Jolie wrote. She went on to point out that, "[r]ight now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely." That's why she joined "Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights."

The star also shared text from the letter in her caption, which tells readers, "I was on the border of Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11, where I met Afghan refugees who had fled the Taliban. This was twenty years ago. It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country." Going on to discuss the "decades" of struggle and heartbreaking conditions, the letter notes, "Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you'll join me."