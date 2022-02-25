Barack And Michelle Obama Have Strong Words About The Ukraine Situation

The horrifying images coming out of Ukraine have kept the world glued to their television sets and electronic devices as the Russian armed forces continue to seize the country from all corners. Some experts even predict that the capital of Kyiv will fall within a matter of days, according to the Independent. Despite the ongoing bloodshed and loss of civilian life, there have been questions as to why Sean Penn is in Ukraine and what's really going on with comedian Louis C.K.'s shows in the country, too.

While "Dancing With The Stars" alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy has been sharing gut-wrenching updates from his home country, leaders from all over the world have been condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions and unprovoked military force in Ukraine. Former President George W. Bush has made a statement, calling for the "American government and people to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as they seek freedom and the right to choose their own future," while former President Jimmy Carter has said Russia's invasion of Ukraine "threatens security in Europe and the entire world," per CNN.

And now former President Barack Obama has joined the dialogue of condemnation toward Russia with a strongly worded statement as well.