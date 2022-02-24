Why Is Sean Penn In Ukraine?

What is Sean Penn doing in Ukraine? That's a good question. To the best of our knowledge, Sean Penn is not Ukrainian himself, and we don't think he's a foreign policy expert. With Russia invading the country on February 23, there's no way he could be on a film set. Well ... there's almost no way he could be on a film set.

As a matter of fact, in times of great tragedy or disaster, it's not exactly unusual to find Penn on the scene, usually with some sort of camera equipment. He famously flew down to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, videographer in tow, to help provide aid and document the disaster. He also brought his camera equipment to Haiti after a devastating earthquake to make his documentary, "Citizen Penn," according to Entertainment Weekly. Penn's penchant for running directly into the middle of whatever global catastrophe has also occasionally generated controversy, like when he tracked down the most famous criminal in the world, El Chapo, to get an interview with him, according to The Washington Post.