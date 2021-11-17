Angelina Jolie Is Demanding World Leaders End This Issue Immediately

When it comes to humanitarian efforts in Hollywood, no one does it better than Angelina Jolie. The Academy Award-winning actor — who rose to fame in films such as "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider," "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," and "Wanted" — has long been pursuant in the field of humanitarianism since her "Tomb Raider" days.

The 2001 film, which skyrocketed Jolie to superstardom, was filmed in Cambodia. It was there where Jolie fell in love with the idea of helping others through charitable causes, as she bared witness to a country just recovering from the war-torn Khmer Rouge regime. Seeing poverty, social conflict, and humanitarian crises spurred an internal change within Jolie, who had grown up in both New York and Los Angeles (via Britannica). In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jolie described the people of Cambodia as "kind and warm and open, and ... very complex." She further added, "You drive around here you can see a lot of people with many things, but not often expressing happiness. You go there, and you see the families come out with their blanket and their picnic to watch a sunset."

Since then, Jolie has actively engaged in humanitarian efforts, primarily in causes relating to children, abuse survivors, and the protection of refugees. Now, she's taking aim at another problem rattling society to its core.