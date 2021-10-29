What Is The Kindest Thing Anyone Has Ever Done For Angelina Jolie?

Ever the humanitarian, Angelina Jolie has seen it all. From starvation to war-torn nations, Jolie has borne witness to many atrocities. But despite such, there are still beautiful, yet fleeting moments that occur amidst the chaos. Throughout her career, however, no act of kindness has moved Jolie like what she experienced near the Syrian border.

Speaking to People on October 29, Jolie revealed, "This little girl came up to me and offered me some biscuits that she had in her pocket." She added, "Knowing what she'd come from, knowing what she was heading into, knowing everything she'd experienced, yet in that moment she wasn't thinking of herself or everything she had lost. She wasn't sitting with self pity. She just saw me—I must have looked tired and she just walked over and thought to just be kind." Jolie resoundingly concluded, "That's what makes human beings so wonderful."

In 2020, Jolie penned a feature for TIME, detailing her relationship with the nation. "I've been to the Syrian region some 10 times since the conflict began [in 2011]. At first, the families I met were hopeful. They said, 'Please, tell people what is happening to us,' trusting ... the world would come to their rescue," Jolie wrote. She further lamented about the "anger and the struggle for survival ... and the pain of families I met who faced daily choices about which of their children would get scarce food and medicine."