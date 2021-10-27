What Angelina Jolie Just Admitted About Her Children

For Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six kids, they not only benefit from Jolie's parenting philosophy, but from having each other as siblings, too. "They're pretty great people," the "Maleficent" star told People about her children. "And because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other. It's not like I'm the head of anything. I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids."

Being a single mom to six children can definitely be overwhelming, even for a mega-wealthy celebrity like Jolie, who had to take a step back from directing films to be there for the kids amid her contentious divorce from Pitt. "I had a change in my family situation," she told Entertainment Weekly in August. "I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more."

However, watching her children's growth is Jolie's pride and joy. "I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through," she said. Jolie also revealed that her children's unconditional love was restorative for her, especially when she is being too hard on herself. "My children have done many, many loving things," Jolie said. "My children's kindness has been very healing to me."

Considering Jolie has been through the wringer these past few years — undergoing a double mastectomy, dealing with Bell's palsy and several cancer scares, the aforementioned divorce from Pitt — we're glad her children have been so invigorating to her.