Angelina Jolie Isn't Using Social Media Like Most Celebrities

Angelina Jolie is far from the typical Hollywood starlet. She isn't hocking skincare on social media, posting highly edited images, or cataloging her daily life, but that shouldn't surprise anyone who knows Jolie. Between her professional work, her family, and her multitude of philanthropic endeavors, she doesn't have the time to waste curating the perfect Insta feed. She knows firsthand how important world issues are through her work with the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Jolie even penned a piece for TIME in 2020 that highlighted just how important world issues are and why people need to be more proactive. "When did we stop wanting to stand up for the underdog, for the innocent, for those fighting for their human rights?" she wrote. "And what kind of country would we be if we abandoned that principle? There is a lot of focus in America today on self-preservation. But peace is almost always fought for hardest by those who really understand war."

So when Jolie finally joined Instagram in August 2021, she wanted it to be known that she wouldn't be using the platform like other celebrities. She was going to do it her way.