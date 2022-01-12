Angelina Jolie Opens Up In Touching Detail About Her Latest Activism

Fans of Angelina Jolie were happy to see her return to the big screen in both "Those Who Wish Me Dead" and "Eternals," as it meant she had not given up acting entirely, as was previously hinted. "I've never been comfortable as an actor; I've never loved being in front of the camera," Jolie told Dujour in 2014, adding that she hoped to become a full-time director.

Although moviegoers were happy to see Jolie return to acting in substantial roles in 2021, she did not return on her own terms. "I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years," she told Entertainment Weekly in April 2021, referencing her divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt. "I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs."

While discussing her public divorce, and the emotional toll it took on her family, Jolie also mentioned another issue that made her emotional. "This morning I just had a big cry about Afghanistan," she told The Guardian in September 2021. Afghanistan, where Jolie's activism started, still had a special place in her heart. Activism has continued to play an important part in the Hollywood star's life.