The Truth About Volodymyr Zelenskyy

After Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 on the orders of Vladimir Putin, nobody knew what to expect from the former Soviet country and its current leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The wartime president wasn't the most conventional political success story — in fact, before he was elected in 2019, he had never attempted to run for any office at all. In his homeland, Zelenskyy had previously been a comedian and actor who produced his own films and TV shows, winning him a place in the Ukrainian public's hearts and making him a beloved celebrity.

According to the World Economic Forum, it wasn't the first time he had made a big career change. Zelenskyy originally studied law at Kyiv National Economic University, but his time in the competitive stand-up team Quarter-95 introduced him to the world of comedy. Once he graduated, the young man clearly decided to follow his heart and try to make it in show business. And Zelenskyy's time spent on camera might have helped him during Russia's attacks, as he has been praised by the international community for communicating Ukraine's desperate situation to the outside world.

Keep reading to find out more about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and how his unusual rise to the top made him the face of Ukrainian resistance.