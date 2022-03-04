The Huge Amount Of Money Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Are Donating To Ukraine

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are putting their money where their mouths are when it comes to helping the people of Ukraine. The country was plunged into war on February 24 when Russian troops descended on the orders of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Putin had claimed that his country could not be "safe, develop and exist" alongside Ukraine, per BBC, while also claiming that he wanted to help Ukrainian people in the face of genocide. Putin alleged his aim is the "demilitarisation and de-Nazification" of the country, though there has been no evidence of such activity there.

Many from Ukraine have spoken out about the war on social media, including famous faces like former "Dancing with the Stars" professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovksiy who was in the capital city, Kyiv, when the invasion happened.

Another famous Ukrainian speaking out? Mila Kunis. Kunis was born in the country when it was a part of the Soviet Union in the 1980s, but her family moved to the U.S. in the early 1990s for better prospects. "My parents had given up good jobs and degrees, which were not transferable," she told The Telegraph in 2011, noting all they had was $250. "We arrived in New York on a Wednesday and by Friday morning my brother and I were at school in L.A," she recalled.

Now, she and her husband are sending much more than that home to help the people of her home country, as they make a very sizable donation amid the devastation.