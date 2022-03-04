The Huge Amount Of Money Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Are Donating To Ukraine
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are putting their money where their mouths are when it comes to helping the people of Ukraine. The country was plunged into war on February 24 when Russian troops descended on the orders of Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Putin had claimed that his country could not be "safe, develop and exist" alongside Ukraine, per BBC, while also claiming that he wanted to help Ukrainian people in the face of genocide. Putin alleged his aim is the "demilitarisation and de-Nazification" of the country, though there has been no evidence of such activity there.
Many from Ukraine have spoken out about the war on social media, including famous faces like former "Dancing with the Stars" professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovksiy who was in the capital city, Kyiv, when the invasion happened.
Another famous Ukrainian speaking out? Mila Kunis. Kunis was born in the country when it was a part of the Soviet Union in the 1980s, but her family moved to the U.S. in the early 1990s for better prospects. "My parents had given up good jobs and degrees, which were not transferable," she told The Telegraph in 2011, noting all they had was $250. "We arrived in New York on a Wednesday and by Friday morning my brother and I were at school in L.A," she recalled.
Now, she and her husband are sending much more than that home to help the people of her home country, as they make a very sizable donation amid the devastation.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher step up for Ukraine
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher shared a video on Instagram on March 3 in which they confirmed they're sending $3 million to the people of Ukraine amid the war with Russia.
"While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety," they wrote in the caption, sharing that they'd be matching GoFundMe donations up to another $3 million to "provide an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts." They shared more about the charities they're working with, signing off, "Standing with Ukraine means supporting Ukrainians." The two are hoping to raise $30 million.
In the video, Kunis said she'd "never been more proud to be a Ukrainian," as Kutcher added, "I've never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian." The two also vehemently spoke out against the war, with Kunis describing the situation as "devastating." She added, "There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity."
Kutcher has been particularly outspoken on Twitter, where he's shared several messages of support for Ukraine. On February 25, he tweeted, "I stand with Ukraine." On March 1, he shared a note in Ukrainian and English, which read, "If you know someone from Russia Call them and tell them their media is lying to them. Ukraine doesn't want to fight, they just don't want Putin's government and don't want to be occupied."